MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The Punjab government has renamed village Sanda as "Sanda Zahid Mehmood Shaheed" in recognition of the service of SSP Zahid Gondal who embraced martyrdom in bomb blast at Chairing Cross in Lahore.

Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali while offering Fateh at grave of the Shaheed SSP said that in order to laud sacrifice of SSP Zahid Gondal he sent a request to the Punjab Governor who after accepting the request referred the matter to Revenue Department for notification for naming village Sanda after martyr police officer.

Now onward Sanda would be called and referred to as "Sanda Zahid Mehmood Shaheed" he said.