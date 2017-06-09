LONDON - As many as 30 candidates of Pakistani origin are contesting the June 8 elections in the United Kingdom, BBC reported on Thursday.

According to lists released by different political parties, the Labour Party has given more tickets to Pakistani-origin men and women than any other party.

The Labour Party has 14 Pakistani-origin candidates to represent it in the elections. These include Shabana Mahmood, Khalid Mahmood, and Perry Barr in Birmingham, Yasmin Qureshi in Bolton, Naseem Shah and Imran Hussain in Bradford, and Rosena Allin-Khan in Tooting.

Amongst others, the Liberal Democrats have nine Pakistani-origin candidates, the ruling Conservative Party has six, while the Scottish National Party has one British-Pakistani to represent it during the election.

London has the highest number of Pakistani candidates, with seven contesting in various constituencies.

Also interesting is the fact that Labour has chosen women candidates for 41 per cent of the seats. Moreover, as many as 50 members of various minority groups will also be representing the party.

The ruling Conservatives have women candidates for 29 per cent of the seats, including incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May. The Lib Dems have 30 per cent, while the Scottish National Party has 33 per cent.

Some 11 Pakistani-origin women candidates will be representing major political parties of the country in the upcoming polls. On Thursday, the ruling party announced its manifesto, including a number of curbs on businesses, which contrast with the free-market approach taken by Thatcher, regarded by many Conservatives as their most successful leader since World War Two, Reuters reported.

Monitoring Desk