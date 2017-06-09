Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday approved bail plea of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chief Farooq Sattar in five cases.

Sources told that the accused along with Amir Khan and others appeared before the court in attack on media houses and provocative speech cases. Sohrab Goth police declared two cases as ‘A’ class due to insufficient evidence.

The court, however, didn’t approve the report and granted bail to Farooq Sattar in the cases over the surety bond of Rs20,000 each whereas the court also directed to submit Rs50,000 in three cases registered at Brigade, Azizabad and Malir City police stations.

On the occasion, Dr Farooq Sattar said that the cases against him are political while he has also demanded to constitute committee to review these cases. Subsequently, the court has adjourned the hearing till June 16.