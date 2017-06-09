SHEIKHUPURA - The Bhikki power plant has been non-functional since it developed a technical fault about a week ago.

The plant has stopped contributing 660 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. According to official sources, Pakistani and Chinese engineers, working to fix the issue, have failed so far to locate the fault and rectify it. Eventually, German experts were brought to rectify the fault. Operation was underway till filing of the report.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated the plant on April 19, which developed the technical issue in the initial stage of its operations.