Ambassador of Pakistan to United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that Border Management with Afghanistan is the key to protecting Pakistan’s achievements in defeating terrorism.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Democrat Representative from New York and ranking member of the House of Appropriations Committee Nita Lowey, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Both sides discussed bilateral cooperation in economic, social and security areas. The Ambassador briefed Lowey on Pakistan’s economic development and counter-terrorism efforts. He further briefed the Congresswoman on reconstruction work underway in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

“Pakistan is building schools, health facilities in Tribal areas that will benefit common people. Pakistan has made phenomenal progress in improving security & economy over last three years,” the Ambassador stated.

He also said that, “Pakistan wishes to promote stronger relations with the US.”