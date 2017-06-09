KASUR/SHEIKHUPURA - An 11-year-old boy was allegedly strangled after being sodomised while a woman committed suicide and another was killed in a road accident here the other day.

According to Khuddian Khas police, Babar of Bhai Rahnake, Kasur, went missing from his house about two days ago and later was found dead in fields. The police sources suspected that the boy had allegedly been strangled after sodomy. A case has been registered against unidentified accused on the complaint of the boy’s father, Ibrahim. Investigation is underway.

In another incident, a married woman of Sheikhum village committed suicide over domestic issue. Jinnah Fatima was married to Taqi Abbas about few years ago. The couple used to quarrel over petty domestic issues. After being fed up with every day quarrel, Fatima committed suicide by taking wheat preservative pills. Sarai Mughal police are investigating.

In Sheikhupura, a woman identified as Nasreen Bibi was killed while three others sustained critical injuries in a road accident on Faisalabad Road near Manawala.