ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that terrorism was a menace that called for a collective response.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the army chief said during his visit to the SSG training centre at Terbela, where, he witnessed the completion of eight-week-long counter-terrorism training of Nigerian Special Forces Battalion, conducted by the Pakistan Army SSG team. The Nigerian contingent included 440 trainees including 26 officers.

Gen Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army has vast experience of counter-terrorism operations and modern training facilities and “we are happy to play a part in enabling the counter-terrorism response of multiple friendly countries.

IGT&E Lt-Gen Hidayat-ur Rehman, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen Nadeem Raza, GOC SSG and Acting Nigerian High Commissioner, Salisu Murtala Isa were also present.