VEHARI - The district administration has ordered the Danish School administration to ensure the completion of the school building within the stipulated time, and expressed concerns over the delay in its completion.

It also directed to boost up the admission process. It took note of the slow construction of the school building and advised to complete the building within the time so that the classes may be started in September 2017.

Addressing the representatives of sui gas, Mepco, irrigation and telecom departments, the deputy commissioner advised XEN Buildings to complete the construction of the building before September 2017.

XEN Buildings Shehzad Sami said that the building’s construction and finishing was not possible in 3 months but mostly will be completed in September. To achieve the target, all the construction companies were advised to increase their manpower.