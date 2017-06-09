SUKKUR: Armed men forced entry into the house of a newspaper hawker in Jacobabad and shot him and his wife late on Wednesday night, officials at the Saddar police station said.

The attackers fled the scene right after the murder. The couple's children - three sons and a daughter - were home when the attack took place.

The police quoted residents of the neighbourhood telling them that the assailants, before barging into the house, warned the area people not to intervene as it was a matter of karo-kari - a term used for extramarital affair.

The victims were identified as Faiz Mohammed Babbar Jamali and Umna Babbar Jamali.

A team of Madadgar 15 police rushed to the house and transported the victims to the Jacobabad Civil Hospital, where Umna Jamali was declared dead on arrival and Faiz Jamali was admitted for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. He died during treatment.

Jacobabad SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh, who visited the crime scene, told local reporters that an FIR was yet to be registered. He said facts were being collected to reach a conclusion about a motive behind the attack.

He said that initial investigation suggested that the attack was carried out by two armed men and that a search for them was underway.