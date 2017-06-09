KASUR - The court has been moved against MPA Haji Naeem Safdar Ansari for naming the new 30-room academic block in Government Islamia Degree Collage after his father’s name.

Earlier, the MPA inaugurated the block, constructed at a cost of Rs53 million, and named it after his father Haji Safdar Ansari which raised concerns among the citizens and social and political figures of the district.

Social figure Sheikh Qaisar Ayub filed the petition in the court, stating that the block was built with state funds and no one could name a state building after his family member’s name unless he had been a national hero. “Instead of naming the building after a national hero, the MPA has named the academic block after an illiterate person,” he expressed his displeasure.

He also regretted officials’ apathy over the issue, saying Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan, deputy director Talat Rasheed and Principal Zahid Hussain were present during the inauguration but no one objected to the block’s name.

Sheikh demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take note of the situation and name the academic block after a national hero.

DEMAND: Contrary to the government efforts for making Punjab a green province through tree plantation at which millions of rupees are also being spent, the management of Pattoki Civil Hospital has got the decades old trees logged from the hospital.

Citizens and social figures have demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the tree logging as it has made patients vulnerable to pollutants.

PROTEST AGAINST TORTURE ON MS

Doctors and other staff at Chunian THQ Hospital protested against alleged torture on Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Qadir by some suspects here the other day.

They also stopped work at emergency ward of the hospital and went on strike. Talking to The Nation, they said the suspects, including Ghulam Rasool, Javed and Boota, subjected the MS to severe physical torture at his clinic in Kot Peeran.

They demanded DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to take notice of the incident and punish the culprits.