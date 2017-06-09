ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar Thursday said that power outages across the country will come to end after addition of thousands of megawatts electricity in the national distribution network later this year.

The minister stated this while winding up the discussion on national budget 2017-2018 in the Senate where he also assured the members that their doable recommendations would be accommodated. He expressed his confidence that the six per cent growth target set for the next fiscal year is realistic and achievable.

The minister said the country witnessed 5.3 per cent growth rate during the current fiscal year due to the prudent economic policies of the government. He said the economy size has reached three hundred billion dollars. Dar said that the government is making utmost efforts to finalise the next NFC Award at the earliest. He, however, rejected the impression that presenting the budget without the new NFC is unconstitutional.

He said there is no nexus between the NFC and the budget. He said a meeting with the provincial chief ministers will soon be held on the matter.

He said the provincial governments will have to demonstrate magnanimity and open-heartedness for giving share to Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA from the NFC.

Ishaq Dar assured to fully accommodate the doable and practical recommendations given by the Upper House on the Finance Bill, 2017-18.

He reminded that forty per cent of their recommendations were incorporated in the budget of 2015-16 and eighty per cent in the year 2016-17. This, he said, shows the flexibility on the part of the government.

Ishaq Dar said that revenue collection has increased by eighty per cent over the last four years. He said it is because of the financial discipline that we have managed to allocate one trillion rupees for the development expenditures in which infrastructure and energy sectors have been given special emphasis. He said electricity generation has improved significantly and the government has envisaged projects keeping in view the future requirements of the country.

The minister said the political parties should bury petty differences and sit together to formulate a Charter of Economy.

Earlier, the House adopted recommendations presented by the Standing Committee on Finance on the Finance Bill 2017-18.

In their recommendations, the senators have suggested the government to enhance the salaries and pensions of government employees by twenty per cent.

They have also proposed to enhance the house rent ceiling of the employees. They proposed that the limit of loan of fifty thousand rupees for farmers be increased upto two hundred and fifty thousand rupees.

They suggested that the sales tax be reduced from seventeen to ten per cent on all items to provide relief to the common man.

The senators recommended that the profit on National Savings Certificates, Special Savings Certificates, Bahbood and Pensioners Accounts should be raised by two per cent to benefit old age pensioners and widows.

As many as 57 senators took part in the discussion. Today Senator Talha Mahmood while discussing the budget said the private sector should be fully facilitated and encouraged in order to bolster exports and generate employment opportunities.

He also expressed concerns over the increasing debt of the country. He said hydel resources should be exploited to produce cheap electricity.

Momin Khan Afridi said that the terrorism has badly affected the tribal areas and efforts should be expedited for the reconstruction of the area. He said FATA should be given five per cent share in the NFC.

Saeedul Hassan Mandokhel emphasised the need for promotion of harmony and unity amongst the federating units.

