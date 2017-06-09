SIALKOT - Patronised by the local politicians and government officials, the local transporters are involved in collecting extortion as adda (stand) fee from crew of buses and vans at the General Bus Stand Sialkot lacks even the basic facilities.

Several small transporters alleged that they were unable to use the stand because the politically influential transporters and contractors forcibly collect extortion money from them.

It lacks potable water, waiting rooms, washrooms and shades. The local transporters, stated to be influential politically, have already demolished the boundary walls of the bus stand due to which it has become insecure. The transporters have established their own van stands by demolishing these boundary walls from Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Road side, due to which the law enforcing agencies have declared the security of bus stand of high risk.

It was established in 1972 under the supervision of Sialkot Cantonment Board, which contracts it out to the civilian contractors every year. According to the Sialkot traffic police officials, about 1,000 vehicles daily use the general bus stand and transport more than 40,000 passengers between Sialkot and other cities.

Most of these transport vehicles are parked wrongly on the roads in and around the bus stand especially in Shahabpura Chowk, Bara Pathar, China Chowk, Lorry Adda and Doburji Chowk areas and result in fatal road accidents.

They said that they had repeatedly brought the situation into the notice of the district administration, traffic police and District Road Transport Authority but to no avail.

Social, religious, business and political circles have expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They urged Gujranwala Commissioner M Asif to take serious note of the critical situation and ensure fool proof security of the bus stand.

On the other side, the management of a flour mills brutally tortured the food inspector during inspection in the mills situated at Daska on Thursday.

According to the FIR (No.522/2017) lodged by food inspector Abdul Hafeez under sections 34, 186, 189 and 506 PPC. Earlier, he went to the Chawinda Flour Mills for checking and inspecting the supply of flour to the local Sasta Ramazan Bazaar Daska. The FIR revealed that he found the less quantity of short supply of flour bags against the prescribed quota and he inquired from the flour mills officials. On this, the flour mills officials including Rasheed, Bashir and Bilal became infuriated and brutally tortured him besides threatening him with dire constituencies.