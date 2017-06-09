KARACHI: The family of Cadet College Larkana's tortured student Muhammad Ahmed was worried about money and accommodation for their stay in Ohio, US as doctors in Cincinnati hospital said that the boy needed to be treated further.

Ahmed's father, Muhammad Rashid, who was with him in the US, said that Ahmad underwent a throat operation on June 5, but the pain persisted. The doctors scheduled a check-up for July. Until then, they will have to stay in the US.

Ahmed must stay in Ohio for physiotherapy, speech and occupational therapies.

Although their visas are valid, the father was worried for the money they will be needing for their stay, as they cannot afford a hefty sum and had gone for treatment on the funds provided by the Sindh government.

Rashid said he has informed the Sindh government's coordinator about the matter so that they can receive further assistance with the accommodation and money.

Ahmed was left paralysed after staff at Cadet College Larkana brutally tortured him. His father tried everything to get him treated, but could not afford the money required for his treatment abroad as suggested by doctors in Karachi. Finally, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the issue and funded Ahmed's treatment along with their travel expenses to the US.