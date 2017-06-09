The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sent another application to Interpol requesting the issuance of a red warrant against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) leader Altaf Hussain.

According to the Interior Ministry, the required legal formalities have been fulfilled as it seeks the arrest of the MQM founder.

This is the second request by FIA to the global policing organisation to arrest Hussain after the first one was rejected earlier this year.

Earlier in February this year, Interpol had refused to issue a red warrant against the MQM founder, saying it did not intervene in the political and religious matters of a state.

A senior official of the interior ministry told Dawn on condition of anonymity on Friday that Interpol had sought a clarification from the government over the request for issuance of the red warrant against Hussain, besides asking for details of the sedition charges against him.

The official said the Interpol communication was being examined at the highest level and would be responded to over the next two weeks.

Hussain, who is wanted in Pakistan for a string of criminal cases, fell out of favour with mainstream MQM workers after an inflammatory speech on August 22 last year which saw treason allegations and cases being registered against the estranged party leader.