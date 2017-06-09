Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informed the Parliament House on Friday that First Information Report (FIR) had been lodged against the person who scuffled with Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed the other day.

He informed the house that Presiding Officer National Assembly Mehmood Bashir Virk had already ordered thorough investigation into the matter and the person was arrested immediately after the scuffle.

He said the accused had been put behind the bars after the FIR and no bail was granted to him till 23:00 hours on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that reportedly, a man on Thursday intercepted Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at the Parliament House entrance and demanded payment of loan, which he claimed Sheikh Rashid had taken from him some years ago.

Earlier, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Ahmed Shah raised the question that how this person entered into the premises of the parliament and who issued the pass for him.

He said since it was attack on parliament so we stand united with our colleague, no matter what party he belongs to.