MULTAN - The funeral mass for Dr Andrew Francis, bishop of Multan, who died after protracted illness yesterday, was held here at the Cathedral of Multan on Thursday.

The attendance included priests of City as well as people from all walks of society. The principal celebrant was the Bishop of Multan, while the preacher was a former priest of the Diocese of Multan. Also at the altar were bishops and priests from dioceses across the country, where he ministered.

Dr Andrew Francis (29 November 1946 - 6 June 2017) was a Pakistani Roman Catholic bishop. He received his religious training at the Christ the King seminary in Karachi. On 10 January 1972, he was ordained a priest of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Lahore. He has been rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral, Lahore in 1986 and later Parish Priest of St Anthony’s Church, Lahore, until his ordination as bishop in February 2000.

Bishop Francis was the chairman of the National Commission for Inter-religious Dialogue and Ecumenism, National Commission of Sacred Liturgy and National Commission of Catholic Urdu Literature. Also he was a member of Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue - Rome, International Commission for English in the Liturgy, USA and the Minority Committee of the Government of Pakistan.