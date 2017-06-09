A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and gang-raped by at least five persons in village Khambr near Ubauro town in Sindh's Ghotki district yesterday.

Speaking to reporters, Liakat Khambro, the girl's brother, alleged that the victim was abducted by five men who drugged and gang-raped her in a house away from their village. He also said that after raping her, the men disposed of the unconscious girl's body outside their home and fled.

According to the police, the girl was rushed to Ubauro Taluka hospital, where initial medical check-up confirmed the sexual assault on the girl.

Khambro registered a First Investigation Report (FIR) against five named suspects, including Wahid Bux Kori, Mujahid Hussain Kori, Qurban Ali Kosh, Shabir Hussain Chahchar and Allah Dito Chachar at Kumbhra police station late yesterday night.

Speaking to local journalists, District Superintendent Police Uburo Abdul Haq Bhutto claimed that raids were being conducted to arrest all accused nominated in the FIR.

Station House Officer Khambra Darya Khan confirmed the incident. He said that a few of the accused had been arrested.

Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwer Sial and Inspector General Sindh AD Khowaja took notice of the incident.

The IG Sindh directed Senior Superintendent Police Ghotki Masood Bangash to ensure that the girl and her family are provided full protection and justice is served in the case.