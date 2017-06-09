SIALKOT: The PML-N government has been blamed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, of making the joint investigation team (JIT) controversial and notorious, saying his party will foil and halt every attempt to influence the investigate body.

He said this yesterday, while talking to the newsmen during an Iftaar dinner-cum-fundraiser held at a local hotel close to the city.

Khan said the PML-N government was discouraging the JIT through several ways, replicating and repeating party’s history of attacking the Supreme Court.

He condemned the offensive attitude of a PML-N official with the Awami Muslim League president Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed outside the parliament, saying the ruling party staged the “drama” to insult and abuse a senior parliamentarian.

Imran down played the matter of seeping out of an image of premier’s son Hussain Nawaz, saying since the Sharifs “plundered and robbed the national wealth they should all and every single one be behind the bars”. He declared that he would take the issue of PML-N criticism and denigration of JIT to the Supreme Court on Monday.