LAHORE - The prime minister’s sons - Hussain and Hassan - are being investigated by a six-member joint investigation team (JIT) selected by none else but the Supreme Court. And the questions the Sharifs are required to answer have been framed by three judges of the apex court, whose difference of opinion with the remaining two judges of the Panama papers bench had provided the PML-N a reason to celebrate and distribute sweets on April 20.

If the country’s system is working properly – and the PML-N leaders have claimed umpteen times that the third time Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has introduced good governance in all walks of life – there should be no reason for the premier’s sons to have any kind of complaint against the investigators.

But the way the ruling party leaders have been ‘grieving’ in chorus for the past weeks manifests that the Sharifs are not getting from JIT the kind of treatment they were expecting.

One PML-N leader likened the JIT to a butcher’s shop.

Prime minister’s cousin (Tariq Shafi) has been quoted by a newspaper as saying that the JIT warned him that he could be imprisoned for 16 years because of his statement. It has also been reported that he was asked to become an approver against the prime minister, an idea he rejected immediately.

But another newspaper claimed that Mr Tariq could not answer JIT’s questions.

The contradiction in reports is because journalists are not briefed about the proceedings and reporters gather information from their own sources.

In this situation, while some PML-N leaders are expressing their anger against the JIT, others are indicating that the option of boycotting the JIT cannot be ruled out.

If this happens it will be very unfortunate. It will amount to a no-trust in the very bench of the apex court that had constituted the JIT and described every member thereof as a “diamond, pearl”.

The complaints of mistreatment would disappear and any manipulations would become impossible if the Sharifs take one simple step.

They should submit written answers to all questions the JIT has been tasked with finding answers to, and release the details to the media.

Since the Sharifs say they are not involved in corrupt practices, they can afford to make public answers to all JIT questions.

This strategy will also bring political dividends to the Sharifs at a time when the country is gradually heading towards fresh elections. Publication of written answers to all questions will convince everybody about the financial integrity of the Sharifs and improve their image at the international level.

By following this course of action, the Sharifs will not have to face the embarrassment of appearing before the JIT again and again. Even the PM would not be required to answer JIT’s questions.

But if they don’t, then everybody in the country is free to exercise the freedom of speech right and form any opinion of them.

The questions the Sharifs are required to answer are:

How was the Gulf Steel Mills set up?

What happened with the returns of Gulf Steel Mills?

How did the money earned from Gulf Steel Mills end up in Jeddah, Qatar and Britain?

What were the reasons for selling Gulf Steel Mills?

Did the young Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz have resources enough to buy flats in London in the 90s?

Is the Qatari letter a reality or just a fabricated letter?

Who is the real owner of Neilson and Nescol?

How did the bearer certificates of the offshore companies turn into flats?

Where did Hassan Nawaz get the money from for a flagship company and business in London, while there is no transaction recorded to prove the flow of money?

How was Hill Metal Company set up?

How did Hussain Nawaz gift millions of rupees to his father and where did the money for those gifts come from?

ASHRAF MUMTAZ