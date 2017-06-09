ISLAMABAD: Hussain Nawaz, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son, appeared today before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe Panama Leaks case, for the fifth time to record his statement.

Security inside and outside the Federal Judicial Academy has been increased to avoid any untoward situation, and irrelevant people have been barred from entering the place, according to sources.

Talking to media, Hussain Nawaz said that strict action should be taken against those who leaked the picture. He also assured that he would cooperate with the investigation team whenever it calls him.

Earlier yesterday, Hassan Nawaz, PM's younger son, appeared before JIT instead of the initially decided date of June 10 (Saturday) due to a change in schedule.

JIT submitted its second report in Supreme Court of Pakistan. After reviewing the report, the top court said that the probe into Panama Papers case against Sharif family is heading in the right direction.

Nawaz Sharif has been under pressure to resign since reports based on documents leaked from a Panama-based law firm indicated his sons owned offshore companies.