NEW DELHI - Indian Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, in an interaction with ANI news agency, said that the Indian army is well prepared to face external, as well as internal threats to the country. General Bipin Rawat said, "Indian army is fully ready for a two-and-a-half front (China, Pakistan and internal security requirements simultaneously) war".

The Indian army chief added that even though India is ready for a multi-front war, there are effective mechanisms available to defuse an adverse situation. "Even the prime minister has stated that for the last forty years not even a single bullet has been fired on the Indo-China border," said General Rawat.

General Rawat also informed that a new strike corps, 17 Strike Corps, is being raised specifically for mountain warfare. On asking about the delay in its raising, the Indian army chief said a process as complex as this takes time. He said, "It is being raised from scratch. The recruitments are on. As it is, to prepare an army soldier it takes about three years from recruitment process to training and then orienting and finally their deployment."

General Rawat went on to discuss modernisation plans of the Army, saying that the government is aware of our all needs and is supporting us in every manner. "Make in India is a good initiative, it will give results in two to three years," said General Rawat.

General Rawat added that all armies across the world maintain an inventory in the ratio of the 30:40:30. Here 30 percent equipment is state of the art technology, 40 percent is undergoing modernisation and the rest 30 percent is obsolete, which requires an upgrade.

General Bipin Rawat concluded by saying that the Indian army's preparations are not against any specific country.

Monitoring Desk