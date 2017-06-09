ISLAMABAD - The successful operation by security forces in Mastung, which left 12 hardcore terrorists dead, has foiled establishment of an organised infrastructure of Islamic State, a global terrorist group, in Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, the security forces conducted a major, three-day intelligence-based operation in Splinji area of Mastung district last week in which terrorists, hiding inside a cave to plan, coordinate and execute terror activities in the province, were killed.

“There were reports of 10-15 terrorists of a banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi al-Alami (LeJA) hiding in caves near Splingi (Koh-i-Siah/Koh-i-Maran), 36kms south east of Mastung. The said organisation was reportedly making efforts for communication with IS (Daish) and intended to facilitate establishment of its foothold in Balochistan,” the ISPR statement said.

The military’s media wing said operation for physical clearance of target area started early morning on June 1 by landing of ‘heliborne’ force.

“Terrorists hiding in caves offered stiff resistance. 250 metre-long gorge with steep heights and multiple caves made the clearance operation difficult and challenging. Intelligence and security forces personnel fought valiantly to clear the hideout by June 3,” the communiqué added.

Claiming that the suicide bomber who targeted Senate’s Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on May 12 was sent by this group from the same hideout, the ISPR said and added two would-be suicide bombers were also among those killed during the operation. “Five security personnel, including two officers, were also injured,” it added.

The army also claimed to have destroyed a bomb-making factory inside the cave, besides recovering a cache of arms and ammunition which included 50kg of explosives, three suicide jackets, 18 grenades, six rocket launchers, four light machine guns, 18 small machine guns, four sniper rifles, 38 communication sets.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the efforts of the army’s southern command, intelligence agencies and troops for carrying out the successful operation.

Reuters adds: Islamic State, which controls some territory in neighboring Afghanistan, has struggled to establish a presence in Pakistan but it has claimed several major attacks, including one on the deputy chairman of the Senate last month in Balochistan in which 25 people were killed.

A spokesman for the LeJ-AL said last month his group had split with Islamic State due to "policy changes".

The spokesman, Ali Bin Sufyan, did not elaborate on the differences but condemned the May 12 bomb attack on the convoy of Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, which happened near Mastung.

OUR STAFF REPORTER