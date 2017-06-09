ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Rehman Malik Thursday categorically denied the ‘fake’ Wikileaks report accusing him of giving access of the National Database and Registration Authority record to the United Kingdom during his stint as interior minister.

Addressing a news Conference here, Senator Malik said that as the interior minister during PPP rule in the country, he had rejected such offers by the US, UK and some other Islamic countries. “As an interior minister I had always rejected such agreements asking for access to even travel record of the Pakistani nationals,” said Senator Malik.

He said that during their visit to US, the then Pakistan Ambassador Mahmood Durrani in US asked for signing a Memorandum of Understanding to give access to the travel record but he rejected it. “The request of US to provide travelling record of Pakistani passengers was always denied,” he added.

Senator Malik announced that if such allegations were proved against him, he will resign from the politics voluntarily.

He added that being the then interior minister he had banned the meetings of NADRA Chairman with foreign delegations and foreign delegations were not allowed to visit NADRA headquarters.

Senator Malik demanded of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to investigate “this fake news” as it is matter of grave concerns for him and many Pakistanis.

He added that the present Chairman NADRA was Chief Technical officer at that time therefore he may also be asked about the facts.

Meanwhile, Senator Malik wrote a letter to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif asking him to constitute a Judicial Commission to investigate this ‘fake news’ in the greater national interest. In his letter to the Prime Minister, Senator Malik has written that as the interior minister he had never allowed anyone and any country to access to NADRA record.

Senator Malik also wrote a separate letter to Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani to constitute a special committee consisting of members from all political parties of the country to investigate this matter.





OUR STAFF REPORTER