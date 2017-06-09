ATTOCK:- A local court on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused for killing a woman in Pindi Gheab Tehsil of district Attock. The judgment was announced by additional Sessions Judge Arshad Iqbal. The prosecution told the court that accused Ghulam Hassan had gunned down a woman namely Khatoon Bibi, a resident of Dhoke Haleem, when she resisted her abduction on February 22 this year. Police arrested the accused and produced him before the court. After hearing the arguments and analysing the evidences, the judge awarded death sentence to the accused and also imposed a fine of Rs0.5 million on him.–Staff Reporter