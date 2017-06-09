The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says PTI Chief Imran Khan should come out from the world of dreams and face the reality, reported Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, she said Anti-Terrorist Court, Election Commission and petition filed by Hanif Abbasi are in pursuit of him.

She said attacks on Parliament, PTV, PM House and democracy are the worst achievements of Imran Khan.

The Minister said PTI Chief will have to face reaction of the people in 2018 general elections.