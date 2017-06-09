GUJRAT - The Municipal Corporation Gujrat has abolished 63 years old fire brigade department with vehicles worth millions rupees left to be ruined.

Mayor Nasir closed the department, terming it the white elephant for MC Gujrat. About 33 staff members of the department have been deployed as water bills distribution and encroachment staff.

It has 5 fire-brigade vehicles where condition of three vehicles (7285, 6079, 33228) has been weary as their doors, silencer and seats are of no use, while the water tanks of other two had god leaked from many places due to lack of care and maintenance.

Nowadays, these vehicles are being used for water sprinkling on roads. People face great difficulty, when they dial emergency service 16 and come to know about the end of the emergency facility. According to Chief Officer Afzal Butt of MC, on direction of Punjab government, the fire-brigade department has been shut due to Rescue 1122. The people called it a folly as Rescue 1122 has only 2 vehicles for the purpose which are not enough for the district. A fire breakout at fan industry a few days earlier also proved the inadequacy of fire-brigade vehicle as the Rescue 1122 was unable to extinguish the fire. Due to lack of facility, the fan industry faced million of rupees loss.