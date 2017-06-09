ISLAMABAD - The finance ministry on Thursday rebutted allegations levelled by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) about the likely appointment of Atif Bajwa as Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla while expressing his reservations over the expected appointment of Bajwa as SBP governor had said in a statement that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government was appointing its favourites on key positions. “For the slot of the SBP governor a dual national is being chosen, who has also been investigated by the NAB,” Mandviwalla had said.

“The PPP has reservations over the expected appointment of Atif Bajwa as a new SBP governor. He is very close to an influential business group and has been serving for them. His appointment will compromise the credibility of State Bank of Pakistan,” the PPP senator had said urging the federal government to appoint someone on merit who was unbiased, non-partisan, and neutral.

However, a spokesman for the Finance Division strongly rebutted the reports regarding the appointment of Atif Bajwa, the CEO of Bank Alfalah, as SBP governor. Terming the reports as mere speculations, the spokesman said that at present no proposal was under consideration for appointing Atif Bajwa as the SBP governor. “The process for appointing the SBP governor is, however, underway and a decision to this effect would be taken in due course. Until such time, Riaz Riazuddin shall continue to serve as the Acting Governor SBP,” the spokesman said.

In May, the government appointed Riaz Riazuddin as the Acting Governor SBP after three years tenure of former governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra ended on April 28. According to the SBP Act, 1956, the federal government would have to appoint the new SBP governor within three months after the seat falls vacant.

“At any time when the office of the SBP governor is vacant, the federal government may appoint an acting governor, provided that the office of governor shall be filled within a period not exceeding three months,” says the SBP Act 1956.

IMRAN ALI KUNDI