ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s younger son Hassan Nawaz Thursday appeared for the second time before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers case.

A meeting of the JIT was held at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) under the chair of FIA Additional DG Wajid Zia and the investigators quizzed Hassan for over five hours.

Sources said that Hassan Nawaz was asked about the details of his family’s offshore assets and financial dealings.

The premier’s elder son, Hussain Nawaz, is expected to appear for the fifth time before the JIT today (Friday).

The younger son of PM Sharif, accompanied by Prime Minister Special Secretary Asif Kirmani and Federal State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, arrived at the FJA at around 11am to record his statement and he left the academy about 4:30pm.

According to sources, security arrangements inside and outside the Federal Judicial Academy were beefed up to avoid any untoward situation whereas irrelevant people had also been barred from entering the venue.

Hassan did not speak to journalists after appearing before the JIT and waved to his party workers just before getting into his vehicle.

However, talking to the media after Hassan went inside, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders criticised the treatment being meted out to the prime minister’s family.

Asif Kirmani said that the leaked photo of Hussain Nawaz is not of the waiting lounge but of the interrogation room. He remarked that Hussain was humiliated by leaking the picture.

“What was the purpose of calling the ambulance during the hearing?” he asked. This was done to create sensation and make his family worried, he claimed.

Calling it ‘ambulance scandal’, Kirmani pleaded the Supreme Court to issue orders for investigation of the issue. He said the ambulance was called without any reason and baseless rumours were spread that sugar level of Hussain Nawaz had dropped.

On this occasion, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that highlighting their reservations does not mean that PML-N was creating a controversy. He demanded that false accusations against the party be stopped and their concerns addressed.

He said that political opponents were propagating that PML-N was raising objections over JIT without any reason. “We only express our reservations on JIT according to law,” he claimed.

Tariq said that all MNAs of PML-N had taken oath to play role in the movement for restoration of judiciary in 2008 and he asserted that PML-N always respected the state institutions.

The members of the JIT include Amir Aziz of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Bilal Rasool of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Irfan Naeem Mangi of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Brig Nauman Saeed of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Brigadier Kamran Khursheed from the Military Intelligence (MI).

