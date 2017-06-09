MULTAN - Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Secretary General of Liaqat Baloch has said that the masses want accountability of the corrupt mafia and entire nation stands with the judiciary.

Talking to the local journalists on the phone on Thursday, he said that the investigation into corruption of the rulers has just begun but they have lost their wits. He urged upon the judiciary to play a brave role in protecting interest of the masses by punishing the corrupt elements in the light of law and constitution.

He pointed out that the political induction in national institutions like judiciary, corrupt political leadership and corrupt bureaucracy delivered severe harm to the country and the people. He said that the current politicians did not learn any lesson from the past and continued to exhibit undemocratic, corrupt and autocratic behaviours. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had launched his election campaign and his recent speeches are tantamount to posing challenge to the judiciary and army.

Referring to attack on Iranian parliament, he condemned the incident and said that it is part of a new conspiracy and a big plan against Muslim Ummah. He said that the terrorism incident in Iran in view of the recent wave of tensions in Middle East is meaningful.

SWOOP ON PROFITEERS, HOARDERS

In a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders in the month of Ramazan, the district administration has so far impose fine worth Rs1.1 million on the persons selling edibles and daily-use items on higher prices while 24 cases were registered under Price Act and 18 persons were rounded up, disclosed Nadir Chattha, Deputy Commissioner.

Addressing a meeting of price control magistrates here on Thursday, the DC warned the magistrates to improve their performance or get ready to face strict departmental action. He declared that the district administration would not let anyone rob the public and profiteers would be dealt with strictly.

He said that he had received complaints regarding increase in the prices of edibles like meat, milk, yoghurt, pulses, vegetables and fruits. “It is a last warning for you to launch a massive crackdown and crush profiteering mafia,” he hurled a warning to the magistrates. He said that massive turnout of people at Ramadan Bazaars was proof of district government’s successful efforts.

MCCI for air cargo

flights from Multan

The Multan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) has urged upon the international airlines to introduce cargo flights from Multan international airport for the shipment of Mango to European countries, Canada, and United States.

President of MCCI Khawaja Jalaluddin has said mango exporters are disappointed due to high rates of air cargo which would impact mango exports from Pakistan. Roomi urged upon the International airlines particularly Saudi Arabian airlines, Etihad airways, Emirates, fly Dubai and Arabian airlines to introduce a relief package for the exporters of this less developed area and maximum concession be granted to them. He said, “Over 50-percent Pakistani mango is shipped by air for the purpose of export due to its small shelf life, if the airlines continue to increase their rates every year, it would not be possible for Pakistani mango exporters’ to sell mangoes to high value markets.” He further said that airlines should charge less freight than India. Quoting an example, he said that from Karachi to London, airlines charged $1.72 per kg comparatively from Bombay to London; they charged $ 1.26 per kg. Such comparison must realize that how much difference was for the UK market only between the price of Indian and Pakistani mangoes. He said this year country’s mango production also suffered due to long dust storms in South Punjab and unexpected climatic changes. More or less this year Pakistani mango exporters likely to close at around 80,000 tons of exports by the end of this season, he opined. Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi urged that aviation ministry to evolve some mechanism to streamline the cargo rates of the airlines to facilitate fresh produce exports. Likewise, commerce ministry may form a mechanism that if any exporter enters into the new market, the government will give them a 15% reimbursement on the invoice value to encourage the mango exporters as well encouraging the “Pakistan Brand” through the king of fruit.