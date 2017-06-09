ASTANA: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Astana on sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit today.

Both sides discussed the bilateral relations and regional situation, according to reports. Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz was also present at the meeting.

Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at a cultural gala held in Kazakhstan Capital Astana where the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit is taking place. After Modi's sudden stopover in Lahore in December 2015, this is the first time the Indian PM and Sharif have met.

In its first-ever expansion, the SCO will grant permanent membership to both India and Pakistan. The 2005 Astana Summit granted India, Iran and Pakistan the roles of observers.

The SCO was founded in Shanghai in 2001 by then presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. While Russia had been backing India’s membership, China pushed for Pakistan’s induction.