New Delhi - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif exchanged pleasantries with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at a reception in the Kazakh capital on Thursday night amid escalating tensions between their two countries over a range of issues, reported Indian media.

Nawaz and Modi exchanged greetings when they were in the leaders’ lounge for the reception at the Astana Opera organised to welcome the leaders who are participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Since it was the first occasion when the two leaders came across each other after Nawaz Sharif’s heart surgery, Modi enquired about his health. Modi also enquired about Sharif’s mother and family.

Earlier, asked whether Modi and Sharif will have a bilateral meeting, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, “Our position has not changed. There is no proposal from their side. There is no proposal either from our side.”

Russia working to get Pakistan, India ‘break the ice’

Experts maintain that Russia and China are working to play a mediatory role between Nawaz and Modi at Astana.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had an informal meeting in Beijing during the Belt and Road Initiative, which was also joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end. Putin and Xi supposedly offered to play a mediatory role between Sharif and Modi at Astana,” P Stobdan, former Indian diplomat to Kyrgyzstan and a noted expert on Central Asian Affairs, told Sputnik news website.

“Both Moscow and Beijing want an India-Pakistan entente through the auspices of the SCO, which also comes at a huge risk as for the grouping. The SCO’s charter prohibits the raising of bilateral issues,” Stobdan added.

SCO TO OPEN WINDOWS FOR

REGIONAL PROSPERITY: PM

APP adds: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Thursday hoped that the outcome of the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit would result in paving the way for cooperation and economic prosperity of the people of the region. He was talking to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during a call on in Astana after his arrival.

During the bilateral meeting, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to cooperation with Kazakhstan in energy sector, regional connectivity and human resource development.

He also underscored the need for enhancing trade between the two countries, which was much less than the potential.

He thanked President Nazarbayev for invitation to participate in the 17th SCO Summit and congratulated him on hosting the summit.

He also thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the warmth and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan cherished its close, friendly and fraternal relations with Uzbekistan, as both the countries are bound by strong commonalities of history, faith and culture.

“Pakistan is keen to further expand ties in all fields, particularly economic and energy cooperation, connectivity and human resource development,” the prime minister told President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a call on here. He expressed the desire to take bilateral relations to new heights based on mutually beneficial cooperation.

He said Uzbekistan’s impressive annual economic growth and rich energy resources, and Pakistan’s large industrial and agricultural base provided an ideal environment for expansion of trade and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister proposed that both countries should work together for making appropriate reforms in trade policies to facilitate trade, investment and free flow of goods and services between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

