Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana on Friday.

Matters pertaining to bilateral interest particularly cooperation in diverse fields came under discussion during the meeting.

The Russian leader congratulated Pakistan on becoming a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Both the leaders are in Kazakh capital to attend the 17th meeting of the Heads of the State Council summit.

The prime minister and the Russian president discussed issues of mutual interests and bilateral relations during the meeting.