A team of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has recommended the government to impose penalty on K-Electric for undue loadshedding and excessive billing in Karachi.

The Nepra team has been in the city following the Sindh High Court directives to the power regular to take appropriate action against K-Electric for long spells of loadshedding and excessive billing.

Nepra in its report has held K-Electric responsible for loadshedding and excessive billing. The report has been finalised but it has not so far been made public.

The Nepra committee has found serious flaws in distribution and generation systems of the K-Electric which led to prolonged outages in Karachi.

The team has urged the federal government to impose penalty on K-Electric for undue loadshedding and excessive billing.