QS World University Rankings, the international ranking organization, has released its rankings and status for higher education institutes for 2018. No Pakistani university has made it to the top 400 universities of the world. However, according to QS rankings, the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is ranked among the top 500 universities. In the whole ranking list, Punjab University is nowhere to be seen.

While for the other countries of the world, Pakistan’s neighbor India has 8 universities in the top 500 universities of the world whereas China has 21, Taiwan has 11, Saudi Arabia has 4 and Malaysia has 5 universities in the top and peak 500 universities.

The QS World University Rankings is an annual and yearly publication of university rankings by the British company Quacquarelli Symonds. An overall rank is given to the universities by the publication and also gives a subject-wise ranking consisting of 46 different and diverse subjects. The International Ranking Expert Group (IREG) has given the approval to QS World University Rankings and is the only and solitary international ranking to have done so.

According to six indicators, the universities in QS World University Rankings are ranked and categorized, i.e. faculty/student ratio, research work, academic reputation, international student ratio, international staff ratio, employer reputation.

The top ten universities consist of five American universities, four British universities, and one Swiss university in the rankings for 2018. The top three universities are Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and Harvard University.