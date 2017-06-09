KASUR - Women, children and the senior citizens have been restricted to their homes due to abundance of stray dogs, roaming freely in streets across the district.

The report of a survey conducted by The Nation reveals that the number of stray dogs is on the rise in Kot Haleem Khan, Kot Maulvi Abdul Qadir, Pacca Qila and Qatal Garhi. Similarly, there are several localities of Union Council 9, including Rukanpura, Basti Sabri, Sahari Road, Fareed Chowk, Rasulpura Road and Bypass Road where packs of stray dogs are witnessed wandering freely.

These dogs are sign of danger, especially for children, women and elderly persons who are reluctant to come out of their houses at noon and in the night. Moreover, several incidents have also been reported in the areas where the people were hospitalised due to dog bites.

During the survey, residents of these localities conveyed their demand through The Nation to the higher authorities. They demanded Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) chairman Haji Ayaz Ahmed Khan and officials of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) to look into the grave situation and take effective steps for the elimination of stray dogs from these areas.