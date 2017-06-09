FAISALABAD - Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Korea Jin Wook Kim on Thursday said that Pakistan and Korea were enjoying cordial and deep-rooted ties.Talking to University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar and deans and directors of the varsity at Syndicate Room, he said that both countries’ ties were being further strengthened in academia, agriculture and other areas.

He lauded the steps being taken on the part of the UAF in the area of academia and research and for the uplift of agriculture sector. He offered Korean help where needed to the UAF. He, as the chief guest, also distributed the cheques worth Rs225,000 each to four students under Student Startup business grant distribution arranged by UAF Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and the Promotion of Education in Pakistan (PEP).

The university has recently established a student start-up companies’ endowment with the seed money of Rs 6 million.