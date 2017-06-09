ISLAMABAD - International Court of Justice President Ronny Abraham on Thursday met with Pakistani and Indian delegations and discussed with them the timelines for submission of documents and other supporting testimonials regarding the Kulbushan Jadhav case.

A press statement issued by the office of the Attorney General of Pakistan said that the ICJ president sought parties’ views regarding the time required for the submission of written pleading and supporting evidence, called memorials.

The meeting discussed the procedural matters including the timelines for submission of written evidence (memorials) and the date of hearing.

Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf, who led the Pakistani side, urged the ICJ president to adopt an expedited timetable for the early substantive hearing of the Jadhav case. The court will announce the timetable shortly.

The attorney general also apprised the ICJ president of Pakistan’s intent to appoint an ad-hoc judge (from Pakistan side) to sit on the ICJ bench for the proceedings of the Jadhav case.

The Pakistan legal team is fully confident that India could never succeed in its application for acquittal or release of Indian spy Jadhav, the statement said.

The Indian application seeks ‘at least release or acquittal of Commander Jadhav. However, the Pakistani counsel Khawar Qureshi argued on May 15 that India could never obtain this from the ICJ.

While the ICJ on May 18 made a procedural order to enable a full hearing to take place. It did not make any finding on the jurisdiction or merits. Pakistan’s arguments on the jurisdiction and merits will be considered by the ICJ at the full hearing. The paragraph 60 of the ICJ May 18 order states that it ‘in no way prejudged jurisdiction, admissibility or merits’.

The ICJ Registrar and other court officials were also present during the meeting. Pakistan delegation comprised of AGP Ashtar Ausaf, Director General for South Asia in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Muhammad Faisal, Head of International Disputes Unit in the AGP Office Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Counsel for Pakistan Khawar Qureshi.





