ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt Gen (R) Naseer Janjua Friday stressed the need for political solution of Afghan conflict.

The need was highlighted by the NSA at the meetings with High Commissioner of Australia Margret Adamson and High Commissioner of Canada Perry Calderwood who called on him separately at his office here.

Matters pertaining to regional security situation in special regard to recent attack in Kabul came under discussion.

The NSA reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is prerequisite for lasting peace in the region.