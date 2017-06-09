Pakistan has called upon the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to impress upon India to immediately put an end to the mindless bloodshed in held Kashmir and fulfill its international obligations.

The call was made by Pakistan`s permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Farrukh Amil at the 35th session of Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

The ambassador highlighted that, “Consistent with its track record of interfering and harbouring terrorism in other countries, India continues to interfere in the internal affairs of Pakistan.”

He said, “Dossiers of Indian subversive activities in Balochistan have been handed over to the UN Secretary General.”

He said, “India’s baseless allegations are in line with their policy of interfering in the internal affairs of neighbouring countries and flouting the international norms governing inter-state relations.”

The ambassador said, “Public statements emanating from the highest level in India such as those of Indian National Security Advisor’s and RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav’s area testament to Indian activities in Pakistan.”

He said, “India is seriously deluding itself if it believes that the world is blind to Indian barbarities in Occupied Kashmir. Indian attempts to term the legitimate freedom struggle of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination as terrorism are absolutely absurd.”

Farrukh Amil said, “It is a reality that despite use of brutal force by Indian forces, each death in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) only strengthens the resolve of the Kashmiri people. The Indian government needs to acknowledge this reality and accept the demand for right of self-determination of Kashmiris.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s stance that, “Friendly and peaceful neighbourhood is the corner stone of the country’s policy but it cannot ignore Indian subversive activities.”