ISLAMABAD - said on Thursday that India was pushing for a conflict as its forces were continuously engaged in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

Addressing a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan had no desire to escalate the situation with India but Pakistani armed forces would respond effectively to any unprovoked violations.

“We have always exercised restraint. The Indian belligerence is a threat to regional peace and security. We have cautioned India from making any strategic miscalculation. It appears that India is seeking conflict with Pakistan,” he said.

Zakaria said that the Indian forces were continuously engaged in ceasefire violations on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

“The civilians in villages and populated areas are continuously being targeted by Indian forces from across LoC. India has deliberately escalated tension on the LoC and the Working Boundary in order to divert the international community’s attention from the grave human rights situation in Kashmir,” he said.

To a question that India had forwarded summons to 14 Pakistani witnesses regarding the Samjhauta Express terrorist incident to appear before an Indian court, the spokesperson said there was no such information but “our views on the proceedings and investigations following Samjhauta Express terrorist attack have been amply expressed.”

He said in the aftermath the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack of February 2007, in which mostly Pakistanis were killed, there was a pledge made at the highest political level by India that they would share the investigations.

“Unfortunately, no such thing ever materialised. On the contrary, we have noted with deep concern that over the years, the Indian government has employed systematic strategies to exonerate those who had confessed their involvement and those who were identified in those confessional statements to be involved in the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack,” he remarked.

He said the international community, including the UN, had shown concern over the grave human rights violations in Kashmir. Zakaria said that prominent human rights organisations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had also severely criticised Indian brutalities.

The UN, he said, has a responsibility on both counts - resolution of the Kashmir dispute, which is outstanding on the UNSC agenda and calling India to account for committing a gross and systematic violation of human rights in Kashmir.

“The UN has to play its role in resolving the dispute through fulfilling its commitment of supervising a free and impartial plebiscite in Kashmir and stop the bloodshed,” he said.

The spokesperson said entire might of the Indian state was being launched through their National Investigation Agency against human rights defenders and Kashmiri leaders.

To a question about the possibility of a meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Kazakhstan, he said: “We have not received any request from the Indian side for a meeting on the sidelines.”

Zakaria reiterated that India was involved in deteriorating Pak-Afghan relations whereas it is also using Afghanistan’s soil against Pakistan.

About the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in India for posting Pakistan Zindabad slogan on Facebook, he said: “How can a slogan by 15 years old boy threaten India, which claims to be the largest democracy.”

He said this only goes to demonstrate the increasing lack of tolerance and rising extremism in India, which, as history would tell, “appears to be a precursor of fascism. We worry about the rise of fascism in our region.”

Asked about the Saudi Arabia-Qatar tension, Zakaria said Pakistan believed in unity among Muslim countries. “We have made consistent efforts for its promotion. The situation, therefore, is a matter of concern,” he said.

To a question that after becoming a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, will Pakistan abide by the SCO charter that seeks its members to avoid confrontation, the spokesperson said Pakistan abides by the SCO charter and will fulfil its obligations as per the “Shanghai spirit.”

“We believe that all countries have an important and positive role to play to establish peace in the region and resolve disputes through peaceful means. Pakistan fully supports every effort in this direction,” he said citing India that also becomes a full SCO member along with Pakistan.

Zakaria said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had not accused Pakistan of waging an undeclared war. “He (Ashraf) did not use this phrase. Afghanistan is in turmoil for the last 40 years, which has created space for terrorists and those promoting terrorism in our region, who do not have an interest in peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he added.

Zakaria said such elements, especially India, were promoting terrorism and were detrimental to not only Afghanistan but also to Pakistan.

“Situation in Afghanistan is a common challenge for both Afghanistan and Pakistan. Therefore, besides measures pertaining to border management, both (Afghanistan and Pakistan) sides need to closely coordinate with each other in our mutual interest and beware of our detractors who are enemies of Pak-Afghan relations,” he said.

Zakaria said that Pakistan believed that a political settlement based on an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process was the only solution to the Afghan conflict.

Questioned about Pakistan’s approach and position with regard to Missile Technology Control Regime, Proliferation Security Initiative, Hague Code of Conduct and Fissile Material Cutoff Treaty with the Nuclear Supplier Group meeting around the corner, Zakaria said: “Pakistan’s position is very clear. We remain engaged at the international level on these issues, keeping in view our interests as a responsible and confident nuclear state.”

Commenting on the Indian agent Kulbhushan Jhadav’s case in the International Court of Justice, Zakaria said: “Today’s meeting (of Pakistani representatives at The Hague) was about scheduling the next hearings.”

SHAFQAT ALI