CHAKWAL - A young woman, who has recently married a man of her own free will, was abducted allegedly by her parents and other family members from the compound of district courts here Thursday.

Sumera Rafaqat, 25, a resident of village Diawal and had married Hassan Ali of her free choice a couple of days back, when reached the court along with her brother-in-law to record a statement before a judge, her parents and other relatives abducted her.

The family had alleged that Hassan Ali had kidnapped their daughter before contracting the marriage. The girl’s parents had also lodged a complaint with the Mulhal Mughlan police station that Hassan Ali had abducted their daughter.

As soon as Sumera along with her brother-in-law, Moazzam Ali, a police constable by profession, reached the court, Sub-Inspector Mazhar Hussain, in charge of the Mulhal Mughlan Police check post, who was also summoned by the judge, stopped Sumera and Moazzam Ali at the main gate of the district courts and informed the girl’s parents on the phone.

Soon her parents along with 40 other members of the family showed up immediately and forcibly took Sumera with them.

When Moazzam Ali, the girl’s brother-in-law, went to the Sadar Police Station to lodge the FIR of the abduction, the police arrested him, charging him with abducting Sumera. Hassan Ali, the girl’s husband, who works in an intelligence agency, feared that his wife may be killed by her parents.