QUETTA - Several parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, plunged into darkness after a powerful windstorm severely damaged two main 220KV transmission lines between Dera Murad Jamali and Sibi.

The Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) spokesman said a windstorm damaged two main 220KV transmission lines between Dera Murad Jamali and Sibi, suspending power transmission to Quetta, Sibi, Bolan, Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Kalat, Noshki and Chagai for hours.

The power supply was, however, restored to the provincial capital through power suspension to several districts. The Qesco spokesman said the maintenance work would be carried out under the supervision of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC). The residents feared the repair work would take weeks as usually noticed in such cases.

Moreover, loadshedding is being observed at Sehri and Iftar times in contravention of the directions of the federal and provincial governments in interior districts of Balochistan.





OUR STAFF REPORTER



