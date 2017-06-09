SIALKOT - Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Iqbal has said that the PML-N was the guardian of democracy, and that the government was successfully foiling all the anti-democracy and anti-state conspiracies.

Talking to the newsmen at Pasrur, he said that the PML-N government would complete its constitutional term. He added that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family have set a unique example by presenting themselves before the Supreme Court of Pakistan for accountability. He added that now it is Imran Khan’s turn to present himself before the Supreme Court for accountability.

He ruled out any possibility of delay in the 2018 general elections, saying that the polls would be held on time. He said that the PML-N will win the 2018 general elections with the power of votes with heavy mandate again.

LESSEE BOOKED FOR PLOTTING STATE LAND

The police registered a case against accused Tahir Mehmood Baig for doing illegal plotting of one acre land owned by the Evacuee Trust Board of Pakistan Department in Daska city’s Barkat Town locality. The police registered the case on the report of Ghulam Mustafa, the district manager of Evacuee Trust Board of Pakistan.

The department had leased out the land in Barkat Town Daska city for a period of thirty years on February 19, 2009 for commercial purposes and the accused was not allowed to sell out or sublet the land without departmental permission. But the accused illegally plotted the land for sale.