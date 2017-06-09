MULTAN - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said the PML-N government was pursuing anti-masses policies, saying the prolonged loadshedding had shut down industrial units leaving millions of workers jobless.

Addressing a gathering of newly elected office bearers of PPP South Punjab, he said not only Sindh and KP but also Punjab was facing 20-hour loadshedding. “The government claims to have generated over 19,000MW electricity. Where has this electricity gone? Loadshedding has exceeded 20 hours and the entire country has plunged into darkness,” he lamented. He asserted the closure of industrial units had forced the masses to come on the roads for protest. He remarked the progress claimed by Nawaz Sharif was limited to just advertisements, adding they could not befool the masses any more. “The people have seen your true face. It’s not a government but a curse that has made the life of every individual difficult,” he maintained. He said all the provinces, including the Punjab, had been ruined by the Raiwind people. He asserted the rulers had no interest in running the government but in their private businesses because they had sugar, poultry, milk and other businesses. He claimed the reason behind privatisation of precious national institutions at throwaway prices was also part of the rulers’ personal businesses and they were giving away these institutions to their blue-eyed persons.

“They feel insulted if the JIT summons them for investigation into charges of looting wealth, but they threat the institutions, abuse and attack them,” he added.

The PPP chairman asked the workers to prepare for the elections, adding he would come to Multan as soon as the weather improved and see who could prevent him from holding a public meeting. He claimed the Multan public meeting would be historic and the PPP would defeat the anti-people forces. He said the South Punjab chapter of the party had announced a public meeting in the past, but the government and district administration did not give permission under the pretext of security. He held PPP was the only party that could serve the people in a true sense. He announced PPP would be reorganised at union-council level and achieve a big success in the general elections.

He said the policies of PML-N had harmed the federation and increased unemployment while, on the other hand, PPP had given jobs to the people. He claimed PML-N did not give any relief to the people in federal or provincial budgets, business was completely ruined in KP and Sindh due to loadshedding and millions of powerloom workers had to face hunger and joblessness.

Contrary to the government claims, the people were forced to have Sehri and Iftar in darkness due to loadshedding, he said and added South Punjab was also facing the worst loadshedding with the duration of power outages for more than 20 hours.

He stated major difference between PPP and PML-N was that the former had given jobs to the people while the latter had made them jobless. He pointed out the residents of Gwadar did not have even clean drinking water while the budget was presented without any NFC award which was an unlawful act. He asked the members of national and provincial assemblies from undeveloped areas to state how much money the federal and the Punjab governments had allocated for the development of their areas.

Speaking on this occasion, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani said Bilawal Bhutto had come out and now PPP would win Punjab too.

PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood said Bilawal Bhutto would go to each division, district and tehsil as he had launched a mass-contact drive.

OUR STAFF REPORTER