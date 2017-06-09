BAHAWALPUR - PPP leaders said that the PML-N top leaders prefers their vested interest to the national interests thus, in the history of Pakistan, they will be remembered as plunderers’ leaders as they weakened the national institutions.

Pakistan people’s Party Southern Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mehmood, Information Secretary Shaukat Basra and Deputy Information Secretary PPP southern Punjab Muhammad Saleem Bhatti expressed these remarks while criticising the mocking of JIT including other institutions by PML-N leadership.

They said that plunders of Jaati Umrah has mocked Pakistan’s Supreme Court, judiciary, army and establishment. They attempted to harass the members of judiciary through their thugs to achieve their heinous agenda; now when Panama Papers issue has become a headache, they started mocking the institutions rather than giving accountability of their assets, they said.

“Language which is being used by government advisors and ministers portrays their mind. Contrary to to the plunderers of N league, Bhutto family and PPP leadership always respected judiciary and national institutions; history is evident that Zulifqar Ali Bhutto, Baigum Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Asif Ali Zardari faced the cases made by these plunderers with courage and patience. From the world famous judicial murder in which Bhutto Shaheed was sentenced to death and Asif Ali Zardari’s 11 year old jail time and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto from magistrate to high courts trial, they never lost patience,” they said.

They said that whole nation has come to know that whether its Panama Papers or Dawn Leaks, plunderers of Muslim League N are “guilty”.” now whole nation has become united against the cruel leadership and now time has come for their departure as they plundered the national treasury for filling up their fortunes.

They said that youth under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto should get united to eliminate corruption from Pakistan and providing justice for the poor.