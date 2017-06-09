TOBA TEK SINGH - The opposition in Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) criticised the chairman for his failure to provide clean drinking water to the public. Leader of the opposition group Umer Farooq Bajwa said the TMC chairman has turned a blind eye to the grave situation. He regretted that residents have to travel other areas in the holy month of Ramazan to bring water for their routine works. He also held the TMC chairman responsible for non-payment of salaries and pensions to the municipal committee employees. He warned to stage a sit-in in front of the chairman’s office if the public issues are not addressed