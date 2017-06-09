KAMALIA - The main purpose of Ramazan Bazaars is to provide the public with foodstuffs on subsidised rates, Toba Deputy Commissioner Moazzam Sipra said.

He was talking to media during his visit to a local Ramazan Bazaar here the other day. On the occasion, he inspected the sale of quality foodstuffs on subsidised prices. He expressed satisfaction over arrangements at the bazaar and lauded the Municipal Committee (MC) and Market Committee role in this regard. He also asked the vendors at the bazaar to ensure sale of daily-use items at officially-fixed prices.

FAMILY THRASHED

A family of 55-Tukra village was thrashed allegedly over a property issue here the other day. Maqsood Ahmed told the Saddr police that the suspects including Nazir, Bashir, Sharafat, Zahoor, Munir, Amin, Saeed, Kaneezan Bibi and Noor barged into his house and subjected him and his family to severe physical torture. The suspects, however, fled away threatening them with dire consequences after the neighbours gathered for their rescue. Police have registered a case against the suspects and launched investigation.