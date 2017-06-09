ISLAMABAD - Berating the police of not taking action against the kidnapers, a woman has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking directives for the recovery of her kidnapped daughter.

Rashida Bibi, a resident of Chah Hameed Wala, DG Khan, on Thursday filed a civil petition, an appeal against the Lahore High Court (LHC) order, which had directed the police to investigate the case and proceed against the kidnappers. She said that such formal orders were not sufficient for the recovery of her abducted daughter, Aneesa Bibi, 17.

She pleaded that in such cases, the duty of constitutional courts is to take every prompt step for immediate recovery of the abducted (ones) which has not been done through the impugned order.

Rashida had filed an FIR with the Darahhma Police Station DG Khan alleging that Muhammad Nasrullah, Qaiser, Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Ayyaz, on March 20, took away her two daughters, namely Aneesa Bibi and Aneela Bibi, 14, at gunpoint.

She had stated that after the registration of the FIR Aneela Bibi was recovered by the police and she recorded a statement before a magistrate on May 20. She said that the police despite Aneela’s statement were not recovering her other kidnapped daughter, Aneesa, as the kidnappers were very influential.

The woman said in her appeal that she had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court Multan Bench, confiding the court with the cell numbers, the kidnappers had called on her phone number, but the high court passed a formal order.

The petitioner said that she has been running from pillar to post for the arrest of the accused and the recovery of her daughter but the police were not taking action in this regard. She feared that the kidnappers may have sold her daughter.