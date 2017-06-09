Summit of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has begun at Kazakh capital Astana.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is representing Pakistan at the summit, and it is expected that Pakistan will be approved as permanent membership of the organization.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Astana on side-lines of the SCO summit and discussed the bilateral relations.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz was also present during the meeting.