MARDAN - The parents and relatives of the arrested suspects in the Mashal Khan lynching case on Thursday staged a protest rally against the report of the joint investigation team and termed it a drama.

The relatives and parents of the suspects in the Mashal Khan case started a march from Bacha Khan Chowk to Mardan Press Club.

The protesters were led by ANP district council members, Dr Sahibzada and Mumtaz Bahadur, and others. The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their children and immediate submission of a complete challan in the court.

Addressing a press conference at Mardan Press Club, the leaders of the protest march alleged their children were brutally tortured by the JIT team during the investigation.

They also alleged the JIT members, on daily basis, beat up their children on the premises of the Mardan central jail. They termed the report of the JIT team in the Mashal Khan lynching case a planned drama. They said Mashal Khan’s father, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, was their brother and they were also grieved on Mashal Khan’s lynching, but their demand was that the case should remain in the Mardan court or be referred to Swabi because it would be difficult for 57 families to visit Islamabad in connection with the hearing of the case.

They said it was an international law that a complete challan should be submitted to the court within 30 days, but a complete challan of his case was not submitted in the court even after 54 days. They warned if the police did not present a complete challan in the court until 10th of June, they would start protest rallies against the local police.

The parents and relatives of the arrested students also urged the political parties’ leaders to help stop police torture on their children.

APCA REJECTS 10PC RAISE IN SALARIES: All Pakistan Clerks Association KP President Aurangzeb Kashmiri has rejected the 10 percent increase in the government employees’ salaries in the federal budget.

He said APCA would announce its future action after Eidul Fitr. Talking to media persons, Aurangzeb Kashmiri said utility bills and increase in the prices of daily-use commodities had badly affected the government employees.

Kashmiri lamented the government employees were living a miserable life. He added the federal government had announced 10 percent increased in the salaries of the government employees. He termed this decision of the federal government against employees.

In this connection, he has called an emergency meeting of the provincial council of APCA.





RIAZ KHAN